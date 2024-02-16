Singer Susana Baca is in intensive care

Susanita is very delicate, she is in the intensive care unit at the Edgardo Rebagliati hospital, where the medical team is making the best efforts for her recovery, Ricardo Pereira, husband, director and manager of the three-time Latin winner, said in a statement. Grammy.

Susanita has time ailments and new and unsuspected illnesses, Pereira commented. We have faith and hope that we will get through this difficult moment and continue to be what we have always been: a living feeling like the one you let us feel and how this emotion has been in our history.

The performer, composer and researcher of the traditional black song of the coast of Peru was former Minister of Culture during the government of President Ollanta Humala (2011-2016). Her record production includes 29 personal albums and is present in more than 200 record compilations.

Baca, 79, wrote on her official Instagram account on Wednesday that she had spent almost 40 days isolated in a hospital. I have spent almost 40 days isolated in a hospital, I have not had a good time. I came in due to an infection and everything became complicated in my health, I was in the ICU three times, I have gone up and down through all the spaces of pain and hope, life has been hard for me during this time, but this, even so, It doesn’t take away the excitement of this day to celebrate with everyone, to hug them, to make love and friendship, that secret strength that we humans have to not feel so almost nothing, is close, he indicated, without mentioning the ailment he suffers from. .

In August, the singer appeared in Lima as a guest at a concert by the Mexican Natalia Lafourcade, in which she dedicated to the root to the 49 civilian victims of the protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

FUENTE: AP