Taylor Swift helps family of Kansas City shooting victim

NEW YORK.- The pop star Taylor Swift donated $100,000 this Friday to the fundraising campaign for the family of the woman who died in a shooting during the parade to celebrate the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The GoFundMe campaign was created on Thursday with the goal of raising $75,000 for the family of Elizabeth López-Galván, who was killed in the shooting that left 22 injured on Wednesday, including several children.

“I send my deepest condolences for your devastating loss. Love, Taylor Swift,” reads a message along with a $50,000 donation. A second donation for the same amount was deposited minutes later.

Along with Swift, more than 2,000 people have donated to the campaign, which has raised more than 200,000 dollars.

The shooting

According to the police, the shooting during the celebration of the Chiefs’ title in the American football championship was the result of a dispute between several people. Among those detained are two minors. Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered for the NFL champions parade on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 14, when shots were heard, shortly before 2:00 p.m. local time.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons and second in a row, after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Swift is in a romantic relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and was a regular presence at games throughout the season, including the finale.

The megastar is currently in Australia as part of his successful tour The Eras Tour.

FUENTE: AFP