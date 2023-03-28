Slovakia says no to KHL players in the WC

The match in the European Championship qualification in football between Sweden and Azerbaijan ended with a comfortable 5–0 win for Sweden.

But the biggest talking point after the match was about the Swedish national team coach Janne Andersson, who got into an argument with an expert in Viaplay’s studio.

– After the match, I will stand in a studio where there is a presenter and three experts who have decided what they think of the match. So I have to defend what I think about the match, and it’s quite a difficult situation. I am a human being with ordinary feelings. Now it overflowed, says Andersson.

After two games, Sweden is in third place in Group F. Austria leads the group with six points after two games. Belgium have played one match and are in second place in the group.