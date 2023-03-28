Rafael Puente’s apology after insulting a reporter who pointed out his son’s bad numbers in Pumas

Incision: ESPN and Rafael Puente are in the eye of the hurricane after the analyst insulted his partner, reporter Adriana Maldonado, in full live broadcast. The reason? She only revealed the bad numbers that Rafa Puente Jr. left in Pumas.

It all happened during ESPN’s coverage of Antonio Mohamed’s presentation as coach of the university students. Maldonado did nothing more than explain what happened recently at the club. However, since it was his son, the situation did not seem to Rafael Puente.

“Stupid“Was one of the insults that was seen in the Futbol Picante program. Even Álvaro Morales noticed the situation and was startledtrying to ignore these words to continue with Adriana Maldonado’s report from the Cantera facilities.

In full air, Rafael Puente says “all stupid” and “his daughter” to Adriana Maldonado, who refers to the mismanagement of Rafael Puente del Río. Even Álvaro Morales reacts. Intolerance to criticism and disrespect in all light.pic.twitter.com/uD0E6FFY70 — Pau Grajeda ⚽?? (@paugraje) March 27, 2023

Rafael Puente’s message after criticism

A long time after the insults were given and thousands of users criticized him on social networks like Twitter, Rafael Puente issued his position. For starters, he offered an apology to Adriana Maldonado, ESPN and his audience.

The former player also explained that his son’s situation in Pumas affected the entire family. Nevertheless, Rafael Puente acknowledged that this does not justify what he thought and later said on the air. Likewise, he highlighted the work of his partner, regardless of the relationship he has.

“I write these lines with deep sorrow for what happened. I never should have even thought what I ended up saying and for that, I offered an apology to my partner Adriana Maldonado. I lost objectivity like never before.

“What happened in recent days with my son Rafael and his career affected us as a family and we have reacted, wrongly, protecting him. I recognize in Adriana the integrity and honesty of explaining the news as she explained it, even knowing that I was present. That is precisely the journalism taught on ESPN.“, indicated Rafael Puente in his statement.

@rafapuente_espn

The support of other ESPN figures for Adriana Maldonado

Despite the fact that the reporter has not spoken on social networks, her colleagues did show solidarity with her. Jose Ramon Fernandez, David Faitelson and Carolina Padron posted messages of support towards Adriana Maldonado.

In addition, other sports journalism figures such as Majo González, Natalia León and María Fernanda Mora supported the work of their colleague.

Screenshot

Solidarity with Adriana Maldonado after Rafael Puente’s insults / Screenshot

It may interest you