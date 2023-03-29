Social election 2023 / Online voting is a turning point in electoral law

BARMER

Berlin (ots)

The countdown to the election of the BARMER board of directors is on. From April 11, around 7.1 million members of the fund will receive their voting documents by post. For the first time, they can also cast their votes online. At today’s meeting in Berlin, the Board of Directors of BARMER is calling on all those entitled to vote to help shape the course of the cash register with their vote. “With online voting, German electoral law is experiencing a turning point. It has never been easier to help shape the social parliament and its important role,” says Bernd Heinemann, Chairman of the BARMER Board of Directors. The committee is responsible for all fundamental matters relating to the fund, such as approving the annual accounts, introducing statutory services and supervising the board of directors.

Online voting system meets high security requirements

“The BARMER board of directors already decided in June 2020 by amending the statutes to participate in the model project for online elections decided by the German Bundestag,” said Heinemann. After a Europe-wide tender carried out by BARMER, which was responsible for all cash registers participating in the online election, a service provider was commissioned to develop and operate an online election system. This meets all the high organizational and technical security requirements set by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Office for Information Security.

The deadline for voting is May 31st

With their vote, the members decide on the composition of the BARMER Board of Directors, which consists of 30 members. The access data for online voting will be sent to those entitled to vote together with the postal voting documents. The deadline for voting is May 31st. The social election takes place every six years and is the third largest election in Germany after the Bundestag and European elections.

More on social elections at BARMER at: www.barmer.de/sozialwahl.

You can find this press release in our press portal at: www.barmer.de/p019539.

Original content by: BARMER, transmitted by news aktuell