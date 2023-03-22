Social Security joins advertising in nail decoration

Until February 28 of the current year, the Mexican Institute of Social Security has a pattern of affiliates that exceeds one million Mexicans.

It is estimated that the IMSS has a workforce of over 21 million workers, of which more than 80 percent are considered permanent workers.

The IMSS is one of the main health institutions for Mexicans.

There is no doubt that unique moments can be generated within social networks, which provide brands or institutions, both public and private, with organic and invaluable advertising, because it is thanks to the growing digital community that can go viral. all kinds of everyday moments, as demonstrated by a series of photographs in which it can be seen how a supposed worker from the Mexican Institute of Social Security joins the advertising in nail decoration, comically generating the term “IMSSoportable” among Internet users.

Within the national territory, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is one of the health institutions with the greatest presence for Mexicans, this since its foundation in 1943, sector that combines research and medical practice with the administration of the resources for the retirement of its insured.

Of such importance is this institution for Mexicans, on February 28, 2023, just over 1,066,338 patrons were registered, a figure that presents a growth of just over 1 percent in its annual comparison. In the same way, the institute indicates that for the same date registered a workforce of just over 21 million 66 thousand 469 jobs, of which around 86.2 percent are permanently registered, while 13.8 percent are considered as having no fixed contract.

IMSS worker provides publicity to the institute with unusual nail design

“IMSSoportable”, is how the digital community has decided to name the peculiar design worn by an IMSS worker, which not only generated various comic reactions but also gave the Mexican institution wide publicity among Internet users, within the conversation generated in networks.

However, this is not the only case, in which a brand has taken advertising in networks for an unusual design in nail decoration, because in recent days it was revealed how a Japanese woman boasts from her social networks the chosen design to decorate your hands.

I got my nails done by Dr. SIMI, a pharmacy chain store in Mexico 💙🐰 I’m so happy. cute. Fluffy. The image color of the pharmacy, blue, is also cute.@drsimioficial pic.twitter.com/GBPDXbaiD4 — ASAMI (@asamivivero) February 15, 2023

“I had my nails done with Dr. Simi, a drugstore chain in Mexico. I’m very happy. It’s cute and fluffy. The color of the image of the pharmacy, blue, is also beautiful”, shared the user @asamivivero. Who during his visit to Mexico City (CDMX), chose to have a unique design with the artist specialized in nail customization “Latin Witch”, demonstrating the importance that business characters or mascots have within the popular environment of Mexicans .

