Sofa Vergara and Netflix reach an agreement with Griselda Blanco’s son

MIAMI.- After the son of Griselda Blanco Michael Corleone Blanco, will present a demand contra Sofa Vergara y Netflix Due to the use of her mother’s image and identity for the series that tells the life of the Colombian drug trafficker, those involved have managed to establish an agreement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which had access to the documents, the legal representatives reached an out-of-court agreement. Blanco’s lawyer dismissed the complaint with prejudice, which means that the drug trafficker’s son will not be able to file this complaint in court again.

However, the amount that will be paid to end the dispute is unknown.

The lawsuit was filed during the promotion of the series and prior to its premiere on the streaming platform. streaming. Michael Corleone assured that he had been in talks with Netflix executives for years, from 2009 to 2022, to develop a production about his mother’s story.

He also insisted that, after not reaching an agreement, he decided to write a book about his experiences with his mother; and many of the details of the audiovisual are exactly the same as the experiences that he told Netflix and that are printed in his memories.

Currently, the man also promotes the podcast The Real Griselda with Michael Corleone Blanco.

Sofa’s response

In the midst of the controversy, the 51-year-old actress expressed her interest in reading the book titled My Mother, The Godmother.

During an interview I gave to the program First impact, Vergara pointed out that he documented Griselda’s life for years and knows that she was deprived of liberty when Michael was a child, so he understands that she had a difficult life.

“He read a lot about his life and he had a very difficult childhood, his mother was put in prison when he was a little child. A lot of suffering and I really want to read his book, because I know it has a story that will be useful to all of us.” interesting, it has an impressive history,” he said, denying in this way that they have made use of the narratives that the book exposes.

For his part, producer Eric Newman spoke about it and highlighted that a documentary was not made about drug trafficking, but rather an adaptation based on real events in the public domain.