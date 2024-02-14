Jam cake, a dessert to sweeten love

MIAMI.- Desserts that are prepared with jams usually delight the palate, and if they are made with the heart it is even more pleasant; Therefore, what better than to surprise your partner or friends with a sweet full of love and flavor on the Day of Amor and the friendship?.

To pamper loved ones on a date as special as today -February 14- Grandma’s Secrets a brand of the Venezuelan company Productos Difresca, CA, proposes preparing a cake with its jams, which come in three flavors: strawberry, pineapple and guava.

Jam cake for the Day of Love and Friendship

Ingredients:

2 jams from Grandma’s Secrets of the favorite flavor. (350g will be used).

100 grams of butter.

350 g of all-purpose flour.

2 eggs.

1 egg yolk.

1/2 teaspoon baking powder.

1 pinch of salt.

Procedure:

Mix with a mixer, or with the help of a fork, the butter, flour, sugar and eggs. Once these ingredients are mixed, add the baking powder and a pinch of salt.

After a homogeneous mixture is obtained, this dough should be wrapped spherically with transparent plastic wrap and kept in the refrigerator for half an hour.

Preheat the oven to 180 C.

After the resting time is over, a part of the dough is cut to be used later as the lid of the cake.

Roll out the rest of the dough with a rolling pin and spread it on a cake pan, previously greased with butter. You should prick the dough with a fork all over the surface so that bubbles do not form when cooking.

Fill with 350 g of the jam and fold the edge of the dough inwards.

Stretch the piece of dough saved for the top with a rolling pin, cut it into strips and decorate the surface of the cake with these to form a square.

Spread the cake with the beaten egg yolk and cook in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, and that’s it! Now you can enjoy this delicious dessert in the company of your favorite people.

Grandmother’s Secrets jams also preserve the nutritional properties of fruits, which are rich in vitamin C, folic acid, fiber and antioxidants.

For more information about the brand and its product portfolio, visit the website www.secretos-abuela.com o @secretosabueand Instagram; Grandma’s Secretson Facebook.