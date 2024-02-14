Olga Tan releases new single, Let them die of jealousy

MIAMI.- Olga Tan surprises his audience with the premiere of the single Let them die of jealousya vibrant salsa composition full of tropical melodies, which promises to be the new anthem for Latin music lovers.

Composed by Rkm and Olga Tan, with the musical production of maestro Ceferino Caban, the new song carries a message about the freedom to love.

“This song carries a message about the freedom to love. That freedom that every human being possesses and must exercise. The opinions of society will always be there. But no one decides except the heart. I have always exercised that right,” said La Mujer. De Fuego in a statement.

Olga Tan’s first song on 224

The release is accompanied by a music video full of dance and color, which not only captures the essence of the song but also projects a visual feast for fans and lovers of Latin music.

Available on all music platforms, Let them die of jealousy It is the first single of what promises to be a 2024 full of new music in various genres, collaborations with several talented artists admired by Olga Tan. In addition, the release of a digital EP is anticipated.

Olga Tan continues to take her music to different corners of the world with a concert tour that includes Latin America, Europe and begins in the United States next May 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood Florida. “This new single marks the beginning of an exciting year for the artist, who continues to establish herself as one of the most powerful and respected voices in Latin music,” the production highlighted.