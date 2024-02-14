Jorge Javier Vzquez, before returning to Survivors: It has been a complicated time

Jorge Javier Vázquez re-present a program in Telecinco. The prestigious presenter, and one of the most famous faces of Mediaset, returns with the help of Survivorssomething that the chain itself announced a week ago, and that occurs after the cancellation of his last program, Cuentos Chinos.

Now, the presenter himself has turned to the blog he has in Lecturas magazine to talk about everything, including the rumors that pointed to an imminent dismissal from the network. And the thing is, a little less than a month before his return to television, he has told what this time away from the small screen has been like, and how the rumors of his supposed dismissal have affected him: Mentally, I have been plucking the daisy leaves for a year – with the consequent wear and tear that this entails – and the dismissal does not occur.

In fact, the Catalan presenter even thought about the compensation he would have received: It’s been a complicated time. During all this time my brain became a calculator that didn’t stop doing numbers. I dreamed of dismissal and the corresponding compensation: This pile over here, this pile over there.’ I saw myself outside Mediaset, accepting David Broncano’s invitation to go to La Resistencia. I even had my answer rehearsed for when he asked me how much money I had in the bank: With the dismissal, more than everyone who has sat here.’ But not.

Your return to the Mediaset facilities

Now, the presenter returns. I come back wanting to work and have fun, he points out himself. I will do it with some changes, because after the pandemic, and for protocol reasons, I had my own dressing room in the Mediaset facilities: My dressing room was number four and it even had my name. However, when he returned on Friday to record a promo for Survivors, they told him that it was no longer his.

I haven’t had a program at the Mediaset facilities for eight and a half months. What did you want? What will they keep me absent? Room four was my dressing room, but it is no longer and I doubt it will be again because with Survivors I only go once a week, he added.

Related news

But that is not something that worries Jorge Javier, but rather the fact of having returned to that set where he has lived so many moments, so many stories, and where he keeps millions of memories thanks to Slvame: After a few moments of logical restlessness I almost forgot to remember that I spent 14 years of my life there..

Finally, the presenter wanted to leave a message regarding his contract with Mediaset: I’m coming back because I have a contract to fulfill until the end of July 2025. And although I have always had it very clear because I have been working on it this way for a long time, I return knowing that tomorrow someone, or myself, may not want to return.