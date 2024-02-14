Cecilia Alegra, Doctor Love, reveals how to be happy with or without a partner

MIAMI.- How are you going to celebrate Valentine’s Day today? Surely, your answer will depend on whether you are in love, looking for a partner, disillusioned or already off the market. And clearly something must be done, and even more so when we find ourselves involved in the society of self-deception and marketing, in which love is one of its most significant expressions on a day like today. That is why this February 14 Cecilia Alegra, popularly known as Doctor Love, decided to present her book The continuous learning of happiness, 20 tips to be happy with or without a partner.

A self-help text that presents valuable scientific considerations and practical suggestions, in addition to spiritual reflections that seek to lead the reader to discover happiness, and that lead them to rethink the premise that We came to this world to be happy, since – according to the author – there is a much more important purpose than that, and when human beings discover it, they realize that happiness comes to our lives in addition, explains the biblical therapist and counselor.

Why has life as a couple and loving relationships been so idealized as the central basis for achieving fulfillment or happiness? we consult him.

The origin of such idealization goes back to the Garden of Eden and perhaps, for that reason, it could have a more spiritual than fantasy foundation. When God said, “It is not good for a man to be alone” – creating Eve for Adam, and when he then decreed, “A man will leave his father and his mother, and be joined to his wife, and they will become one flesh,” the concept became a reality. of marriage and the high standard of unity and exclusivity in the couple was established. There is in men and women a basic need for company, for giving and receiving affection that cannot be denied. However, it is one thing to recognize that there are millions of people in the world for whom a well-run loving relationship is decisive for their happiness, and quite another to say that only people with a partner can be happy, the therapist told DIARIO. THE AMERICAS.

About Cecilia Alegra

Writer, biblical counselor, couples therapist, and frequent panelist on radio and television programs on networks such as Telemundo and Univision, Cecilia Alegra la Doctora Amor, is founder and director of the Christian Singles Club, one of the most successful networks for finding couples. in cities like Miami.

His literary works, which already total 15 successful books, among which stand out From toxic love to extraordinary love, Sacred sex and soul ties y Loving one day at a time, to mention a few, address everything from sexual life to the transformation of love, and stand out for being accessible, pleasant and very eloquent. A skill that the author acquired when she practiced Journalism, her first career.

After so many years of working as a therapist and coach I have concluded that part of the key to achieving happiness as a couple is to practice the art of not being easily offended and to accept the other as they are.

as it is, without trying to change it. The person who is easily offended is always on the defensive, is highly irritable, and his partner suffers from not knowing how to tell him things so as not to upset him. What peace of mind it gives us to be next to someone who does not misunderstand us, and who lets the unpleasant things pass as if nothing had happened. Furthermore, when we accept the other with their imperfections and defects we are loving from unconditionality, and this is the highest level of love, the one that truly keeps marriages together until death separates them, she said.

About its recent launch

Cecilia Alegra’s fifteenth book titled The continuous learning of happiness, 20 tips to be happy with or without a partner, like all his works, has a profound spiritual dimension anchored in his philosophy of life and Christian precepts. Therefore, four of the 20 tips given incorporate totally spiritual reflections, such as recognizing divine identity, building inner peace to be happy, accepting suffering as a blessing, and letting the joy of the Lord be strength. However, beyond her own precepts, the author offers a text that seeks to lead the reader to consider what the true source of lasting happiness is.

What message would you like to share with those who will go through this February 14th without a romantic partner and with their hearts broken? we consult him.

May they seek to give of themselves by finding a noble cause to support. This will help them forget their problems when they compare them with those of other people who suffer more. No one feels alone when they give love. The lonely person is the one who longs to receive love and can’t find anyone to give it to. To find love you have to reach out to your neighbor. To receive love you have to give it first, generously and without expecting anything in return, he concluded. For more information about Cecilia Alegra, Doctor Love, visit ladoctoraamor.com or to purchase the book click here.