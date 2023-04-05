Sony is working on a portable game console for PS5 streaming

according to the Sources by the US video game journalist Tom Henderson, Sony is planning one portable game console. The model should be reminiscent of a PlayStation 5 controller, which is divided into two and one in the middle 8 inch large LC touch screen has. It bears the project name Q Lite.

PlayStation 5 required

Although the Q Lite can be called a streaming device, it is not primarily intended for cloud gaming. Instead, players should choose “PS Remote Play” with a PlayStation 5. This function has been promoted by Sony in recent weeks. However, it is conceivable that subscribers of PlayStation Now Premium can use the included cloud streaming on the Q Lite.