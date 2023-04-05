Sony is working on a portable game console for PS5 streaming

Sony is working on a portable game console for PS5 streaming

Leave a Comment / News / By / April 5, 2023

Sony hasn’t released a handheld console since the PlayStation Vita was discontinued in 2019.

according to the Sources by the US video game journalist Tom Henderson, Sony is planning one portable game console. The model should be reminiscent of a PlayStation 5 controller, which is divided into two and one in the middle 8 inch large LC touch screen has. It bears the project name Q Lite.

PlayStation 5 required

Although the Q Lite can be called a streaming device, it is not primarily intended for cloud gaming. Instead, players should choose “PS Remote Play” with a PlayStation 5. This function has been promoted by Sony in recent weeks. However, it is conceivable that subscribers of PlayStation Now Premium can use the included cloud streaming on the Q Lite.

According to Henderson, the device supports adaptives Streaming with a resolution of up to 1080p und 60 FPS. However, the Q Lite must always be connected to the Internet for this to work. The device is also supposed to have adaptive triggers with haptic feedbackvolume buttons, speakers and an audio-in jack.

As reported by the journalist’s source, the handheld should be before the PlayStation 5 Pro come on the market. The release is therefore planned before Christmas 2024. However, it is not yet known under which name Q Lite will be sold.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *