“What was the idea?” : Jean-Luc Reichmann reacts to rumors of disagreement with his wife Nathalie Lecoultre (VIDEO)

Passing on the airwaves of Sud Radio this morning, Jean-Luc Reichmann was invited to react to the latest rumors of a disagreement with his wife Nathalie Lecoultre.
The detective adventures of Jean-Luc Reichmann return to TF1. The actor, main character of Léo Matteï, Minors Brigade, puts on his leather jacket, regains his mysterious air and does not lose sight of his primary objective: to help all children in danger after the great tragedy that marked his life, the disappearance of his daughter. For the tenth season to be discovered tomorrow, Thursday April 6, on the front page, the actor has once again called on celebrities (Lorie Pester, Mimie Mathy, Juliette Tresanini, among others) in addition to other personalities well-known who already make up his team. The facilitator of 12 noon shots was happy to talk about these new features this morning on Sud Radio, but a little less about the rumors leaked recently in the press.
Surprising statements
The 62-year-old continues to collaborate with his wife, Nathalie Lecoultre, artistic director of the series in which her husband is the star. Very discreet about his private life, the couple nevertheless finds themselves in the spotlight for stories of disagreement, as reported by Valérie Expert. “Are you all right? Because on the social networks I typed (in the search bar) Jean-Luc Reichmann and I came across ‘soliciting’ titles with catchphrases (saying that) nothing is going right anymore“, she allows herself to ask him. Astonished, the charismatic presenter replies: “Ah but she kisses you, she is very well. This morning she was in great shape too!“. Noting that his interlocutor is surprised, the journalist asked him about his relationship to notoriety…
“It’s a little unpleasant…“
If Jean-Luc Reichmann is not bothered by all these images that appear on the Internet, he nevertheless deplores the few gossip that comes out about his couple: “Look, it’s okay (…) it’s part of life. It’s a little unpleasant to feel watched all the time. But hey, maybe it should be benevolent rather than malevolent“, he believes. Valérie Expert then quotes one of the last rumors in the hallway: “There is marked ‘Jean-Luc Reichmann, with Nathalie they no longer speak to each other’ it is in France Sunday”. The father of six children then takes it up: “Don’t talk to each other anymore? What was the idea?“. The specialist kicks in touch, but underlines that the important thing is to “restore the truth“. And, on this point, the principal concerned agrees. He ends up reassuring all the listeners: “No, but it’s fine, don’t worry!“.