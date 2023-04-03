South American Sub 17: Argentina beat Bolivia and leads with a perfect score

The Argentina Under 17 National Team beat Bolivia 1-0with a goal from Valentino Acuña, in a game that cost him more than expected for the second date of Group B of the South American Sub 17 in Ecuador.

With this result, the team led by Diego Placente, who beat Venezuela 4-2 in their debut, was left as only pointer in Group B with an ideal score (6 points).

The national team tried to open the scoring from the beginning, but on more than one occasion ran into goalkeeper Fabián Pereira, who was able to keep the Bolivian team clean in the first half.

Valentino Acuña’s goal and the best moments of Argentina’s triumph against Bolivia in the South American Sub 17

After a similar start in the second half, with Argentina determined to go in search of victory, the first and only goal of the night came after 22 minutes, when Acuña crossed a ball after the Bolivian goalkeeper left.

The next match of the Argentine National Team will be the Thursday, April 6, when I face Peru from 9:00 p.m..