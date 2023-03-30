SpaceX launches 56 “old” generation Starlink satellites

This Wednesday (29), SpaceX took another group of Starlink internet satellites into space with a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States.

The vehicle left the platform at 5:01 pm, Brasília time. About eight minutes after launch, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth and landed on the craft. Just Read the Instructions (“Just Read the Instructions”, in literal translation).

The upper stage, on the other hand, went on to space, taking the satellites to low Earth orbit. According to a publication by SpaceX on Twitter, the 56 satellites were released 65 minutes after the start of the mission.

This time, the company has launched the V1.5 type satellites, which belong to the old generation. Due to some failures observed in the V2 Mini satellites, an intermediate version of the new generation of devices, SpaceX suspended new launches.

This was the 21st launch carried out by SpaceX this year, and represented the fourth flight and landing of the propellant used in the mission. Now, the company has released 4,217 units for its constellation; this number includes prototypes launched in 2018, satellites that no longer operate and others that have already re-entered the atmosphere.

Below, you can watch the rerun of the release: