Spanish women’s team: Irene Paredes returns to the squad

The Spanish national coach, Jorge Vilda, announced this Friday the list of the 26 soccer players called up to play the two friendly matches against the Norwegian and Chinese teams, and that will serve as preparation for the World Cup that will be played in Australia and New Zealand this summer.
The expectation was maximum to know who would be chosen by the coach, since it is the last list of summoned before the World Cup and the case of the 15 rebel players, as they have been called by the Spanish Federation, remains unresolved.
– goalkeeper: Mass, Enith Salon, Elene Lete
– Defenses: Ivana Andrés, María Méndez, Sheila García, Olga Carmona, Irene Paredes, Paula Tomás, Laia Coida and Jana Fernández
– Midfielders: Maite Oroz, Irene Guerrero, Teresa Abelleira, Claudia Zornoza, Fiamma Benitez and Jenni Beautiful
– front: Alba Redondo, Athenea, Salma Paralluelo, Esther González, Ascensión Martínez and Eva Navarro.
Women’s football will have a break at the club level so that the corresponding national team matches can be played. Spain will play two friendlies against the teams of Norway and China, and that will be the last test before debuting in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on July 21.
Broken: Spain vs Norway
Date: Thursday April 6
Hour: 18:00
Estadio: Palladium Can Misses, Ibiza
Broken: Spain vs China
Date: Tuesday April 11
Hour: 18:00
Estadio: Palladium Can Misses, Ibiza
