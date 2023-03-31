Spanish women’s team: Irene Paredes returns to the squad

🙌 THIS IS THE DAY!

😍 These are the internationals selected for the April matches.

✈️ We are going to 𝗜𝗯𝗶𝘇𝗮 to play the duels against Norway and China.#FIFAWWC I #PlayFightAndWin pic.twitter.com/gY1IN5MmBz

— Spanish Women’s Soccer Team (@SEFutbolFem) March 31, 2023