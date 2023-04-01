SPD leader Saskia Esken: When it comes to climate protection, act “socially just”.

Berlin.

SPD leader Esken emphasizes that her party will not let people with low and middle incomes down when it comes to climate change.

SPD leader Saskia Esken has warned against neglecting social justice in climate protection. “In the traffic light, we are pursuing the common goal of operating and living climate-neutrally by 2045 at the latest,” said Esken to this editorial team. “For us Social Democrats, one thing is clear: Especially where people are affected in their daily lives, i.e. with the heat transition, the transport transition and food, we have to be ambitious and pragmatic at the same time, economically sensible and of course socially just!”

The SPD will not let people with low and middle incomes down and will not overwhelm rural residents, Esken emphasized: “You’ll never walk alone – this promise of the SPD also applies to climate protection!”

Climate protection: Saskia Esken reacts to statements by Ricarda Lang

Esken reacted to the warning from the Green leader Ricarda Lang, the coalition partners SPD and FDP should do more for climate protection. “I wish that all three traffic light partners have a special responsibility for the climate protection feel. And then take concrete action,” Lang told the editorial team. “The Climate crisis hits first and hardest those who are already disadvantaged. It worries me greatly when social justice becomes an excuse instead of implementing socially just climate policies.”

At the most recent coalition committee, she was “a bit surprised” by the SPD’s attitude to the climate protection law, Lang criticized. “That was a success of the grand coalition.”













When asked whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) kept his campaign promise and became a climate chancellor, the Green Party leader said: “We are a government that is leading the way in climate protection – but not always as quickly as I would like . We need more speed overall.”





Lang added: “Olaf Scholz has to decide for himself whether he will live up to his promise.” climate protection but I am not attached to one person and must not be attached to any party if he is to be successful. “Climate protection is the responsibility of all democratic parties.” (gau)

