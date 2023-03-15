Spider bow tie that was swinging on cables is electrocuted

Quintana Roo.- A female spider monkey was electrocuted and suffered severe burns after swinging on high voltage cables in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

The case was highlighted on social networks, where it was pointed out that his activity caused the explosion of a transformer and the fire of a house.

In this regard, the Environmental Protection Representation Office of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) in Quintana Roo, together with the Environment Department, the Solidaridad Municipality Fire Department and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) , responded to the report of the injured spider monkey.

The adult female had severe burns to her fur and muscle tissue on her thigh. She was stabilized by IFAW veterinary medical personnel and later transferred to an authorized Confined Wildlife Management Property or Facility (PIMVS).

There, Profepa indicated, it will remain until it recovers and will be physically rehabilitated for its future reintroduction into the natural environment.

This species, called Ateles geoffroyi, is in danger of extinction according to NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010.

“Profepa will continue to deal with contingencies related to wildlife in the state,” he said.