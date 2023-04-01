Sprayed against the facade with a fire extinguisher: Another attack on the Gay Museum in Berlin-Tiergarten

Another attack on the gay museum in Berlin-Tiergarten: On Friday, a passer-by observed two young people spraying the contents of a fire extinguisher against the facade of the museum on Lützowstrasse. This was announced by the police on Saturday. An employee of the museum alerted the emergency services.

According to the information, the young people fled in different directions, one in the direction of Derfflingerstraße, the other in the direction of Lützowplatz. The duo left the fire extinguisher on the sidewalk in front of the building. The facade was not damaged by the powder. A criminal complaint was filed on suspicion of misuse of emergency aid.

Read more at Tagesspiegel Plus: Easy on gender, consistent for LGBTIQ rights This is how Marzahn-Hellersdorf is given queer advice Exclusion of trans women in athletics How sport defines femininity criteria Asylum decision against sex? The lonely struggle of a gay refugee in Berlin

Shots were fired at the museum only at the end of February, and in 2020 a window pane was badly damaged in an attack with stones. In 2016, there was a gun attack. The Gay Museum was founded in 1984. In 2013 it moved to Lützowstrasse. According to its own statements, it is one of the largest LGBTQ museums in the world.

To home page