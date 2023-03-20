Spring doesn’t have to be synonymous with allergies. 4 routines to stop them

For those who usually have allergic crises, you should pay attention to what you take home, for example.

A Spring started this monday March 20.

For many people, thinking about the beginning of Spring, more than thinking about flowers and higher temperatures, is thinking about pollensin allergies.

Allergic crises have a justification: Spring brings some substances that trigger the outdoor allergiesseasonal allergies.

An allergy is a hypersensitive reaction by the immune system to something that is normally, for most people, harmless.

An outdoor allergy is an overreaction of the immune system to substances – allergens – often encountered outdoors: pollens from flowers or trees, grass, shrubs, fungi… These allergies are more frequent in April and May.

You symptoms The most common outdoor allergies are: runny nose, watery and itchy eyes, sneezing, pruritus (itching) and nasal congestion.

Bayer admits that it is difficult to avoid exposure to seasonal allergens – but there are routines that must be adopted by those who want to “escape” these health problems.

The first suggestion is pay attention to what you take home. Because shoes, or even clothes and hair can carry pollen grains home. When you get home, it’s best to take off your shoes, take a quick shower and change your clothes. Thus, the allergic rhinitis crises are further away.

Second step: avoid going out in the early morning and late afternoon. These are the two moments with the highest concentrations of ragweed pollens in the air.

good air circulation it’s essential. Keep the windows closed in the most critical periods and favor the use of air conditioning – in the latter case, as long as the filters are changed frequently.

Finally, when walking down the street, especially in parks, you should avoid deciduous treessuch as birch, oak, maple, ash, alder and hazel. Catalpa, myrtle, fir or redwood should be privileged in these cases.