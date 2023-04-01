Dementia: 5 warning signs that should never be ignored

As we age, it is common to forget small routine facts. However, when the problem becomes recurrent and joins other symptoms, it is important to be aware of the early diagnosis of dementia.

According to neurologist Ingrid Faber, from Brasilia, usually, the first person to notice symptoms related to dementia is not the patient himself, but someone close.

“Whenever the elderly person goes to a neurological consultation or with some other specialist doctor, it is interesting that a companion who has contact with this patient go — often, he can bring valuable information”, highlights the neurologist.

However, there are some signs that can help identify the disease and serve as a warning to family members who live with the elderly. Check out:

Forgetfulness

One of the symptoms that can raise the suspicion of dementia is forgetting recent events in an unusual way, such as forgetting that you went to a certain place or that you made an appointment.

Ingrid points out that the signal triggers an alert when the person previously remembered and, suddenly, did not do so.

Difficulty performing day-to-day tasks

More complex day-to-day tasks, with multiple steps, also become a challenge. An example is going to the market, buying a number of items, giving the money correctly, getting change and keeping the receipt.

behavioral changes

Changes in behavior should also be closely monitored. “For example, a person who had a more reserved profile and starts making lots of jokes, jokes, often at inappropriate times. Or the opposite could also happen, with very communicative people becoming more apathetic”, says the neurologist.



Location difficulties

Some patients get lost in familiar places, or forget the route they take by car every day. Not being able to find your way around larger environments, such as malls and supermarkets, can also indicate dementia when it has never been a problem before.

speech disorders

Ingrid explains that the symptoms of speech in dementia do not usually appear early, but in some rarer situations, they may appear.

“The patient may have difficulty speaking more complete sentences and thus has a limited vocabulary of words. Not being able to say the name of some objects is also an example of the problem”, points out Ingrid.

