Spring in the lung causes child to cough for 3 months | metropolises

In Paraguay, an unusual case caught the attention of doctors. Through an X-ray examination, professionals discovered that the reason for the persistent cough of a 5-year-old child was a spring stuck in his left lung. The cough started in December 2022. With no improvement, in March 2023, her parents decided to take him to the hospital.

To the newspaper The Mirror, Carlos Morinigo, the doctor responsible for the surgery, said that the child must have swallowed the spring. The metal object caused some damage to the boy’s lung because it was lodged in the organ for a long time, but the damage will improve as the patient grows, according to the professional.

As the child probably swallowed the object while he was alone, Morinigo reinforces the importance of parents being attentive to their children, in addition to taking them to the doctor if they have atypical symptoms.

