Square Enix releases Final Fantasy VII-inspired NFT collection

Square Enix is ​​still a firm believer in blockchain, web3 and especially NFT’s. They actually have a game in the works based entirely on these technologies, Symbiogenesis, but have previously promised not to involve their main brands in these experiments, at least initially.

But that promise has now been broken. Square Enix has presented the collection Final Fantasy VII Anniversary Art Museum: Digital Card Plus, which consists of 207 cards that can be purchased physically. But for every pack you buy, you get access to a digital NFT edition of one of the 207 cards.

For now, you can’t buy or sell these cards, and Square Enix points out that if the Wallet app behind this initiative, Enjin, shuts down, everything you bought could be gone:

“It is possible that you will not be able to view or use the digital card in the future”.

Do you appreciate that Square Enix is ​​investing so heavily in blockchain technologies?

Tack VGC