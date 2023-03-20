St. Pauli extended with Burchert

Second division club FC St. Pauli has extended the expiring contract with goalkeeper Sascha Burchert. The 33-year-old moved from Greuther Fürth to Millerntor on a free transfer last summer. In Hamburg he is currently number two behind Nikola Vasilj and has not yet played for the professionals. Burchert once stood between the posts for Pauli’s regional league team.

Continue below the ad

Sports director Andreas Bornemann explains: “Sascha accepted his role with us excellently and was in very good shape right from the start. With him, we were able to take the competition for a place in goal to a new level.” Burchert is “Very happy that we were able to agree on a contract extension at an early stage. It suits me very well in terms of sport at FC St. Pauli and my family and I feel very comfortable in Hamburg.”

reading tip

St. Pauli: Vasilj thinks about an extension