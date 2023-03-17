Star Wars: Disney has created an ultra-realistic lightsaber (and it’s crazy)

Disney impressed the public by offering a Star Wars lightsaber faithful to that of the saga

It is based on very efficient new technologies

This jewel will unfortunately not be marketed, and that’s a shame

It’s a fan dream that Disney has just realized. Josh D’Amaro, one of the leaders of the company attached to amusement parks, took the stage last weekend to present a Star Wars lightsaber incredibly faithful to that of the saga.

After having announced “the real moment of surprise” of his conference. He brandished a lightsaber. After briefly pressing the button the blade of the blue lightsaber appeared, followed by that characteristic noise known to all Star Wars fans.

Of course, many sabers from the saga are sold, and have been for a very long time. But what is striking here is that the plasma blade maintains a constant width once deployed unlike the toys sold.

“I have the coolest job in the world. I’m holding a real lightsaber”, had fun Josh D’Amaro. How is such a feat technically possible? Our colleagues from Deadline have had access to a patent which briefly explains it.

Concretely, “This lighting effect is made possible by the presence of two plastic cylinders cut lengthwise. These parts are then rolled perpendicular to their length, creating compact cylinders of relatively low volume that can be supplied on a pair of reels or winders”.

Star Wars, the goose that lays the golden eggs

The document adds: “The coils containing the blade body elements, along with other blade producing elements, are housed within the hilt body of the special effects device or lightsaber prop”.

Unfortunately, Disney does not intend to market this lightsaber, which it reserves for actors in films and series, as well as those working in its amusement parks. This is rather surprising because the commercial potential of these objects would be immense.

We also know that the Star Wars franchise is a real goose with golden eggs in terms of derivative products. According to figures dating from 2019 relayed by Slate, they grossed 27 billion euros, about three times more than the films. It must be said that the Star Wars brand is available in all possible and imaginable sauces: t-shirts, hoodies, toys, mugs, plates, or even stuffed animals.