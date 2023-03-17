Star Citizen players angry due to technical issues

Star Citizen is still in development and has raked in over $500 million from enthusiastic fans and gamers who naturally wanted to have access to the early version of the game that was released, and to eventually see the game completed – whenever that is.

Recently, Cloud Imperium Games delivered the game’s “biggest update yet”, Alpha Build 3.18, but instead of joy it caused immediate anger among passionate fans. More specifically, it became almost immediately impossible to log in, and at the game’s status was also mentioned one “partial outage”.

Afterwards, the problem was upgraded to “major outage”, and those who have still been able to log in have experienced a myriad of gigantic technical problems. This has led the studio to issue the following announcement:

“Since the launch of Star Citizen Alpha 3.18.0 our teams have been monitoring a number of issues players have been encountering while attempting to log into the game. These have primarily manifested in the form of 19003 and 19004 with a mix of other similar codes. While monitoring those issues, the team has been able to tune and make adjustments to the entitlement processing flow to ensure that a large portion of player attempts were still successful and able to make it into the Persistent Universe. However, at a point in the early morning UTC, the environment entered into a state which would require a more disruptive recovery process.”

If we check out the title’s Reddit-sids then it is filled with anger, and we can read, among other things:

“Why release this buggy disaster on a Friday afternoon? I’ve been trying for four days to log in. 19k, 60k, 30k errors. Dozens of login attempts. Managed to get in once for 10 minutes and nothing could be interacted with. Terminals didn’t work, Ship controls… missions… nothing. And then a 30k crash. This is embarrassingly bad, even by Star Citizen standards. I’ve been a backer since day one. I’m not going anywhere. But after all this time we don’t have our shit together to release a mess like this?”

Will Star Citizen ever be completed, do you think, and is it even possible to live up to the huge sums raised in a good way?