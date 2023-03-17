Far Cry 5 is now playable at native 60fps and in higher resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

If you haven’t played Far Cry 5 yet or want to do so again, Ubisoft now has another incentive to do so.
Now you can play Far Cry 5 on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 thanks to a new update with higher resolution and better framerate.
Technology boost for the shooter
This applies to the game’s campaign as well as co-op, arcade and downloadable content.
And what exactly does this technology boost look like? Far Cry 5 is now playable at native 60 frames per second on the mentioned platforms.
The resolution of the game is 1920×1080 on the Xbox Series S and 3840×2160 (4K) on the Xbox Series X. However, the PlayStation 5 has a “dynamic resolution of approximately 2880×1620”.
If you want to try all of this, you can do so from March 23rd to March 27th, 2023 during a free weekend. This not only applies to the platforms mentioned, but also to PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
