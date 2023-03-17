Case of the Bayreuth car thieves – that’s why the arrest was so crucial

As the police headquarters in Upper Franconia is now reporting, the case of a fleeing car thief has taken an important turn. On January 14, in the Bayreuth area, there was a chase with a stolen Audi A5 from the Ingolstadt registration area, as reported by inFranken.de.

After a search with a helicopter over several hours, forces from the Bayreuth Traffic Police Inspectorate were able to arrest the two thieves. In the meantime it has become apparent that this arrest was a very decisive step for the investigators of the Ingolstadt criminal police.

Bayreuth arrest decisive for investigations into car thieves

As a result of this arrest and the cooperation with the criminal police inspectorate with central tasks in Bayreuth, the duo could be proven to have committed further car thefts in the Upper Bavaria area.





Among other things, the two men had stolen an Audi A4 in Hepberg and an Audi Q7 in Kösching. They are also responsible for a number of attempted car thefts in the city of Ingolstadt and in the districts of Eichstätt and Pfaffenhofen.

At the request of the Ingolstadt public prosecutor, the two 26- and 33-year-old men are now in custody and have to answer for serious gang theft.