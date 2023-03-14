Waipu.tv plus Dazn: Combination offer for a short time for less than 20 euros



Attention sports fans: If you want to watch live sporting events such as the Bundesliga, NBA or NFL with Dazn, you can do so with a save significantly with the new combined offer. If you book at Waipu.tv, you pay less and save up to 180 euros a year.





Have along Dazn and Waipu.tv have now started an interesting bundle offer, which is only available for a limited time: There is the Dazn Standard package and the Waipu Perfect Plus subscription together for only 19.99 euros per month. So far you paid 34.99 euros for the combination, now there is a 180 euro discount with the Code DAZN43.





Together only 20 euros

Waipu.tv Perfect Plus with Dazn Standard Annual Package





This special price is valid for the first twelve months. You conclude a contract with a minimum term of one year. After the minimum term has expired, the price increases to EUR 39.99 in the second year. You can cancel at any time once the minimum term has expired.



This is what the combination package offers

Over 233 channels (218 in HD), including 59 pay TV channels

30,000 films and series on demand

100 hours recording memory

Term 12 months, can be terminated monthly thereafter

Dazn standard annual package with:

UEFA Champions League: 121 games incl. conference



Bundesliga: 103 exclusive Friday and Sunday games



Including access to Dazn Standard worth 24.99 euros per month



Dazn 1 and Dazn 2 right in the Waipu.tv app

The offer is particularly worthwhile if you keep an eye on the current price increase at Dazn: Das Combo Package with Waipu.tv is now cheaper than the Dazn standard package alone. The Dazn standard package is currently advertised directly from the sports provider from 24.99 euros per month if you take out an annual package.

Especially practical: If you have already booked the Dazn standard package, you can still easily use the offer, with a few exceptions. Existing Waipu customers can also take advantage of the offer and upgrade to the combined offer. The Waipu FAQ says:

If you already have an active Dazn subscription, you can switch to the combined offer as part of the account link and change the payment method to “Waipu.tv”. To do this, please use the same e-mail address when activating Dazn via the Waipu.tv offer as with the existing Dazn subscription. … If you are already a Waipu.tv customer, you can easily book the Waipu.tv Perfect Plus combo offer with Dazn Standard on this page. Alternatively, you can upgrade your package in your account under “My Account”. … If you already use Dazn through a third-party provider (e.g. Apple, Google or Amazon), you can also switch to Dazn through Waipu.tv. As a further step, you must also actively terminate your existing Dazn contract with the respective third-party provider. Dazn customers with an active annual subscription cannot switch to the Waipu.tv combo offer for the time being. There is more information about this on the Waipu website.

