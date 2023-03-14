OFFER | Cheap Moto G32 at Magazine Luiza

O Moto G32 was announced in June 2022 for BRL 1,599. Some time after the official launch, this intermediary Motorola is available for a considerably lower price. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found at Magazine Luiza, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Moto G32 with excellent price at Magazine Luiza

Na Magazine Luiza, o Moto G32 128 GB is being sold for R$ 989.01 on sight no Pix, representing a reduction of R$ 609.99 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 112.39. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the Moto G32 for R$989.01 at Magazine Luiza

Other Moto G32 deals



R$ 989,01



Motorola Moto G32 128Gb 4Gb Ram 6,5- Preto

View deal





R$ 1.019,92







Motorola Moto G32 128GB 4GB RAM 6,5″- Rose

View deal





R$ 1.029,00







Motorola Moto G32 128gb 4gb Ram 6,5 – Rose G32 Dual SIM

View deal



See more offers on our Telegram channel: Oficina da Net Offers.

Is it worth buying the Moto G32?

O Moto G32 it is an intermediate with decent specifications for the category, with a high-capacity battery and triple cameras as a highlight.

The IPS LCD screen measures 6.5 inches with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Motorola inserted a Snapdragon 680 processor, combined with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.



Moto G32

There are three cameras at the rear, the main one being 50 megapixels, the secondary wide-angle 8 megapixels and the tertiary macro/depth 2 megapixels. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.

The battery adds up to 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging of 30 watts. The device still features Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo speakers, 3.5 mm headphone jack, digital reader on the side and Android 12.

👉 Buy the Moto G32 for R$989.01 at Magazine Luiza

Moto G32 data sheet:

Motorola Moto G32 – See the full technical sheet here