Screenbar with RGB light for a short time from 26 euros: Blitzwolf CML2 Pro in the test

Screen bars are among the most practical gadgets for the home office. They clamp onto the monitor, so they don’t take up valuable space on the desk, and from there they usually illuminate the workplace with absolutely no glare. Benq was one of the first manufacturers to bring such monitor lamps onto the market. The manufacturer has been selling the Benq Screenbar (test report) for many years. Its successor Benq Screenbar Halo (test report) is one of the best screenbars that you can currently buy. Unfortunately, it is also very expensive. The Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp (test report) is significantly cheaper and still really good. We collect everything on the topic on our Screenbars topic page. For a comprehensive overview, we recommend our list of the best screen bars.

In this test report we take a closer look at the Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro monitor lamp. It was made available to us by the Chinese online retailer Banggood. There it costs just under including shipping from China 38 Euro (Kauflink). The Blitzwolf BW-CML2 without the addition Pro costs well 33 Euro (Kauflink).







Danger: Still until March 31, 2023 Banggood reduces the CML2 Pro with the coupon code BG6a82db on 26 Euro (Kauflink). Experience has shown that you should buy during this period if you decide on the lamp. After that, they are rarely offered again at such a reduced price.









































processing













The Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro is 42 cm long and therefore slightly shorter than the monitor lamps from Benq or Xiaomi. Your bar with the LEDs is not round like most others, but square. In our opinion, this looks less elegant. Five buttons marked with symbols are emblazoned on the front. Even if we very much welcome the fact that the BW-CML2 Pro can be operated on the device itself, Blitzwolf would have liked to have been able to mark and place the buttons more discreetly. So they look cheap and fake.













The bracket does not make a particularly high-quality impression. However, the screen bar also reliably holds it on monitors with a thickness of up to 6 cm. That’s a record-breaking amount. The bar clamps onto the bracket in such a way that there is about 2.5 cm of space between it and the monitor. That also looks less fancy.









































remote control













Even if most functions can be used well and reliably via the buttons on the monitor lamp itself, the Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro only unfolds its full potential via the small remote control supplied. This initially requires two AAA batteries, which are not included in the scope of delivery. The remote control is smaller than a credit card, but thicker. With a total of 21 keys, it seems a bit overloaded. The user uses them not to control the light color and brightness of the LEDs on the desk, but also the RGB bar on the back.























































Licht













The user can adjust the light color of the light shown on the desk, as is now common with screen bars. The cool white option is the brightest. We measure with a smartphone app. The output lux value is certainly not a reliable, absolute value. However, the various screen bars from our tests can be easily compared in this way.

Even if the maximum brightness of the Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro is not very high, its light is at least sharply defined and the angle can be finely adjusted. So it doesn’t dazzle the user.

What makes the Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro so special is its rear-facing, colorful RGB light. This makes sense above all if there is a bright, monochromatic wall behind the monitor that can reflect the RGB light. If the monitor is in the room, the effect fizzles out. The brightness of the RGB light can be adjusted using the remote control.













Various modes are also available. Including the monochrome versions with red, green and blue. Also, there are the six modes Breath, Flash, Symphony, Trail, Stack and Adjoint. In our opinion, the color games performed there, which each LED controls individually, are a bit too hectic. We like it best Adjointin which very much in the style of the 80s series Knight Rider a red stripe runs from the right to the left across the RGB bar. Funny are the three music modes, which let the light pulsate via a beat recognized by a microphone integrated in the bar. If desired, the RGB gimmick can also be switched off independently of the desk light.











































Preis













The Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro costs just under at Banggood including shipping from China 33 Euro (Kauflink). Wer until March 31, 2023 strikes, gets the CML2 Pro with the Coupon code BG6a82db for only 26 euros. Like Blitzwolf BW-CML2 without the addition Pro costs well there 30 Euro (Kauflink).



Here in the price comparison we show the cheapest and the most popular screenbars.









































Conclusion

















Die Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro is not particularly bright and we would like it to be a bit more elegant. Nevertheless, for its low price, it offers a lot that you sometimes miss even with much more expensive monitor lamps. This includes a remote control, but above all an effective, rear-facing RGB light. If you are looking for a monitor lamp with an integrated mood light, you could be happy with the Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro. The until March 31st with the Coupon code BG6a82db applicable price from 26 Euro (Kauflink) makes them particularly attractive.