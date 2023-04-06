BTS member stars in new Disney+ documentary

O musical artist Suga, one of the members of the South Korean band BTS, is the protagonist of the latest documentary to arrive at Disney +.

The documentary – entitled ‘Suga: Road to D-Day’ – shows (literally) Suga’s travels around the world, meeting other musicians (Ryuchi Sakamoto and Anderson .Paak, for example) and the musical enrichment around from his solo album ‘Agust D’.

The documentary will be released on April 21 exclusively on Disney+. You can see the trailer for ‘Suga: Road to D-Day’ above.

