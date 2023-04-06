WHAT TO WATCH ON NETFLIX over the Easter break?

With the arrival of the Easter holidays, many people are looking for ways to relax and enjoy their free time at home. And for those who love to marathon series and movies, Netflix is ​​a perfect option. With a huge variety in the catalogue, Oficina da Net will help you find what to watch there. Check out this list with the best series and movies available on Netflix that will guarantee your fun during the Easter break. It is worth remembering that this selection is suitable for adults, now if you are looking for options to see with children, click here. So, prepare the popcorn and choose your favorite movie or series from the list to watch!

Family First (2023) Family First (2023) “Family First” is a French series that mixes suspense and drama, following the life of journalist Fara (played by Nawell Madani). She dreams of being the main presenter of the station she works for and does everything to stand out and achieve her goals. However, her life changes drastically when her brother gets involved in the schemes of a powerful drug dealer and ends up running over a policeman, becoming a fugitive from justice. The situation gets even more complicated when the drug dealer demands two million euros and threatens Fara’s family. To protect those she loves, she teams up with the sisters and faces challenges to gather the amount before the deadline expires. With her life on the line, Fara will do whatever it takes to keep her family safe.

Transatlantic (2023)

Transatlantic (2023) The Transatlantic series, set in Marseille during the years 1940 and 1941, is based on true events involving Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee. With over two thousand refugees at risk of being captured by the Nazis, including several persecuted artists, this international group of young heroes puts their own lives on the line to help them escape dominated France. For this, they occupy a large house on the outskirts of the city, where the fear of danger is constant and intense love relationships develop between the members. In the midst of this desperate situation, unexpected collaborations arise in an environment of constant tension and uncertainty.

Ah, Belinda (2023), Deniz Yorulmazer

Ah, Belinda (2023), Deniz Yorulmazer In “Ah Belinda”, an emotional and surreal film, we follow the story of the young actress Belinda, played by the talented Camila Queiroz. Belinda is an up-and-coming actress with a promising career and a seemingly perfect personal life. However, everything changes when she accepts a role in a commercial and suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the character she is playing.

My Friend Lutcha (2023), Jonás Cuarón

My Friend Lutcha (2023), Jonás Cuarón The movie “My Amigo Lutcha” follows the story of Alex, a teenager from Kansas City who travels to Mexico to visit his family for the first time. He meets his grandfather, an ex-wrestler named Chava, his lively cousin Memo and fearless cousin Luna. However, his adventure takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a baby chupacabra living in his grandfather’s shed. Alex learns that this new friend has a secret history with his family and that a rogue scientist is trying to capture him in order to control his powers. To protect Lutcha the Chupacabra, Alex embarks on an emotional journey that tests his family’s bonds and teaches him about the importance of having people to share your life with. The film is directed by Jonás Cuarón and produced by Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures. “Meu Amigo Lutcha” is a nostalgic story that makes us reflect on myths, memories and how legends are created.

The Night Agent (2023)

The Night Agent (2023) The Night Agent is a sophisticated action thriller based on the novel by Matthew Quirk. The series tells the story of a low-level FBI agent who spends his days in the basement of the White House, waiting for a phone that never rings. However, everything changes when, suddenly, he answers a call that triggers the revelation of a dangerous conspiracy against the United States government. From that moment on, he finds himself involved in a plot full of dangers and secrets, and he needs to do everything possible to prevent the worst from happening. If you appreciate a good action thriller, this production is not to be missed.