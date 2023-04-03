End of Kit Xeon: Aliexpress companies suspend sales in Brazil

You’ve probably heard about cases of purchases made abroad being taxed at exorbitant levels here in Brazil. Even simple items like clothing and watches, which previously went unnoticed through customs, are now subject to duties of up to 100% of the product’s value, taking many shoppers by surprise.

In the old days, when someone refused to pay the fee, customs would simply send the product back to the seller and the store would refund the customer. However, currently the products are not only being taxed, but are also being seized by the Federal Revenue Service. Large products, such as video cards, cell phones, motherboards and especially complete kits (cpu, ram and motherboard), are facing several problems at customs.

O fim do Kit Xeon

In addition to us consumers being affected by this situation, sellers are also suffering: It turns out that large stores only make payment after receiving the product from the customer. That’s where MACHINIST comes in, one of the leading motherboard manufacturers on Aliexpress. The following message was published in its official store:

Official announcement at the Machinist store. Source: Aliexpress

It is common on sites like Shopee, Aliexpress and Shein for sellers to use programs to translate messages from Mandarin into Portuguese, so we have some translation errors. Basically, the company questions what is wrong with Brazilian customs and says it will suspend the sale of all kits in Brazil indefinitely.

As I was writing this article, another Aliexpress store commented on customs seizures, the PC Motherboard Store had the following to say:



Official announcement at the PC Motherboard Store. Source: Aliexpress

Apparently this store has suspended all sales – not just the popular CPU, Motherboard and RAM Kits.

Another common practice was to ask stores to declare less than $50 on the package to avoid taxation. About this, the PC Motherboard Store made the following statement:

“Attention Brazilian friends: According to Brazil’s national customs policy, many customers reported that low declared value will lead to customs clearance failure. Or multiple customs fees are required to penalize low price declarations. In order to clear customs without problems, for Brazilian customers who buy goods in our store, we will truly declare the real price of the package. If you need to cooperate with customs clearance when the package arrives at customs, please cooperate. Please do not buy if you mind, thank you for your understanding.” – PC Motherboard Store, Aliexpress

Apparently, hardware stores are giving up selling to Brazilians until customs problems are resolved.