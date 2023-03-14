Could Apple really restrict the USB-C port of the iPhone in Europe?

If the iPhone 15 does come with a USB-C port this year, rumors claim that the port will be restricted with MFi certification. However, this will be a problem for the iPhone 16 with new European Union legislation in 2024.

One of the biggest new features of the iPhone 15 expected for fall 2023 will probably be its USB-C port which will replace the traditional Lightning port. It would be the first iPhone to adopt USB-C and therefore be compatible with the majority of chargers and cables on the market, well almost.

Apple may not actually have the same notion of a universal port. Recent rumors claim that the USB-C port of the iPhone may have an MFi (Made for iPhone) authentication chip. Concretely, this means that only MFi certified chargers and cables would offer the fastest charging speed. This certification is therefore likely to pose a problem in Europe, not for the iPhone 15 but for the iPhone 16.

Apple might only limit data transfer speed on iPhone with USB-C

MFi certification would be a great way for Apple to incentivize users to purchase certified cables and chargers. However, this would defeat the EU’s goal of having a completely universal USB-C port. An iPhone with a USB-C MFi port that limits charging speed depending on the cable used, there is a risk of being prohibited for sale in Europe.

There would however be a legal way for Apple to use the MFi certification. This could only be used for restrict data transfer with non-MFi certified cables. The charging speed would therefore not be impacted and the EU would not oppose it. The legislation does not actually talk about data transfer, only charging. As long as Apple does not restrict the charging speed, MFi certification would therefore not be a problem in the eyes of the EU.

With the new European Union legislation, all smartphones will have to adopt the USB-C standard by December 28, 2024. So, it is quite possible that the iPhone 15 will be equipped for the last time with a Lightning port. In any case, the iPhone 16 will have to respect the transition to USB-C to have the right to be sold in Europe.

