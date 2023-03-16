Little Big Adventure: the cult license returns with a double remaster

One of the prides of the French Touch of the 90s is about to return in its finest attire. The studio (2.21) has just revealed that their flock is currently working on the remasters of Little Big Adventure 1 & 2. A few weeks after giving news of the reboot of LBAinitially expected for 2024, and now postponed to a later date without further details, the license LBA looks more alive than ever.

Two for the price of one

Released in 1994, LBA first of the name was followed in 1997 by its direct sequel. The two titles had made an impression for their high quality animations, their engaging scenario, and their gameplay proposal, a subtle mix of action-platformer and shooter. These apps featured Twinsen, a member of the Quetch tribe, who decides to rebel against the dictatorship established by the vile Dr. Funfrock.

For these upcoming remasters, the developers promise a total graphic overhaul designed on Unreal Engine 5, a cartoonish artistic direction entrusted to the Brazilian artist Paulo Torinno, and a completely redesigned and modernized gameplay. The fantastic original soundtrack composed by Philippe Vachey will also benefit from a remastered version. If it proves to be of as good a quality as the symphonic versions published by Wayô Records, it will be necessary to prepare the handkerchiefs in order to quench the tears of joy of the players.

Rest assured fans, the studio (2.21) is bringing together the creatives that brought the games to life LBA of origin. We will therefore find Frédérick Raynal and Didier Chanfray at the controls of these remasters (and also those of the future reboot). For now,Twinsen’s Little Big Adventure Remastered 1 & 2 is expected sometime in 2024, to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. Note that a demo of the remaster of Little Big Adventure 1 will be available during the next Steam Neo Fest from June 19 to 26, 2023 (on PC exclusively, of course).