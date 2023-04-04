iPhone: the Weather application is the victim of a breakdown, how to correct the problem?

Your iPhone no longer displays the weather as usual? Your case is far from isolated. The application currently malfunctions in a large number of users. While waiting for Apple to solve the problem, here is a tip to find your forecasts.

While waiting for iOS 17, iPhone users can install intermediate iterations like iOS 16.4. Apple is expected to release the iOS 16.4.1 update shortly to fix several pesky glitches including a crash in the Weather app. Since Tuesday morning, many users have reported that they cannot consult the forecast via the widget or the application.

iPhone weather app not working, what’s going on?

On the section of its site dedicated to breakdowns, Apple confirms that “some users are affected” due to the lack of meteorological data. The support note states that “next hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to data provider outage”. But the problem is much more global, several users being also affected in our regions.

While waiting for the apple to find a lasting solution, there is a trick to get around the problem:

Disable WiFI via Settings > Wi-Fi .

. Once done, close the weather app then restart it immediately.

then restart it immediately. Keep WiFi off and relaunch the app using only mobile data.

Forecasts should return to both the app and the widget.

Note that the problem does not exclusively affect iPhones. Apple’s other operating systems are also affected, such as macOS, tvOS and even watchOS.