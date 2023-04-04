Dragon Ball receives a strange collectible figure that ships Goku and Vegeta as muscular gamers

Goku and Vegeta without a doubt today could be considered the most beloved and representative characters of the entire franchise. Dragon Ball.

For this reason, it is not surprising that the cosplay and Fan Art community abounds with pieces and tributes that feature both warriors. Although sometimes things get a little out of control.

It is enough to dig a little in the wide gallery and collection of works to find tons of illustrations where Goku and Vegeta son shippeados.

That is to say, they are shown in a sort of alternate reality where both are involved in an affective, sentimental and physical relationship as a couple.

There are many Fan Art illustrations about such a line, so it was only a matter of time before someone will take this phenomenon to the next comprehensible level.

So a company has created a supposed collection figure based on the Dragon Ball franchise where we see Vegeta and Goku in a slightly different tone than what we are used to.

The character design is unusual and the supposed scene portrayed in the article could have a much deeper and more compromising story behind it.

FuzzFeet Studio creates a Dragon Ball collectible figure with Vegeta and Goku as gamers in a relationship

The company FuzzFeet Studio has just announced the future release of a curious Dragon Ball collection figure starring Goku and Vegeta.

Where, contrary to the usual tradition with this type of product, an original character design would be used, showing both boys in an extreme gaming session:

The item would theoretically be released in the last quarter of 2023, but there are some understandable elements of doubt and uncertainty surrounding this product. Since the company that will produce it does not have a proper official website, but rather they have a Facebook account and that of Twitter.

In fact, the blue bird’s social network account was created virtually on March 29, 2023 to announce the figure shown above, along with some other pieces of fan art where it is clear to us that the purpose of the article is to ship Goku. with Vegeta:

There is no defined price for the collectible figure and there are too many unclear elements about the acquisition process and availability of the product.

But the figure, due to its aesthetic proposal, powerfully draws the attention of any Dragon Ball fan.