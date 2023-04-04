Data integration: Apache Hop 2.4 supports DuckDB and scripting in ECMAScript

New release of the open source platform for data integration: Apache Hop 2.4 supports the SQL OLAP database DuckDB. The “Relational Database Connection” metadata type in the Hop GUI (General User Interface) now also shows users which drivers are available in which version – provided a database driver is available.

It was only in February 2023 that the developers at the Apache Software Foundation presented version 2.3 of their Java-based data integration platform. Now they are already announcing the general availability of version 2.4, whereby according to the statements in the blog entry 98 tickets were processed by the team, that’s a lot of work for two months.

The relational database connection metadata type in the Hop GUI now shows which database driver and version is available. (Bild: Apache Software Foundation)

In addition to the already supported databases, the development team has this Dutch project DuckDB added, which is a SQL OLAP database management system. In addition, there is a change in the Hop 2.4 GUI, in which users will find an entry under the “Relational data connection” metadata type that shows them which driver is currently available in which version. This applies if a corresponding database driver is installed.

JSR-223 standard language support

In addition, if developers select multiple transformations, they can also enable or disable all hops of that selection via the context dialog. One in this version as well neue Script-Transformation allows you to write code in any language supported by the JSR-223 standard. The Hop project comes standard with the following language supports: ECMAScript (JavaScript as part of the Java Virtual Machine), Groovy and Python via the Jython library. A new data validation transformation adds to the software. With their help, developers can add data validations, which in turn validate the input data for the different fields in the input rows.

In addition to bug fixes, the Hop team has also expanded the software documentation so that the translations into Italian, German and French are up to date. The sample projects were also added. The Release Notes provide a complete overview of all changes.



