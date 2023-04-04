Is someone ‘spying’ on your WhatsApp? The solution is on the way

O The WABetaInfo website spotted the arrival of a new feature on WhatsApp, which will allow users of the messaging app to keep the content of some conversations a little more secure.

As mentioned in the publicationthe feature allows users to ‘lock’ WhatsApp conversations, which are only accessible by entering a password, facial or fingerprint recognition.

Naturally, those who should benefit most from this feature are those who usually share devices with other people who, until now, can ‘spy’ on certain conversations.

This functionality was spotted in version 2.23.8.2 of the beta of WhatsApp for Android, so it is currently being tested with a view to being released in the final version of the application.

