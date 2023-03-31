Star Wars Jedi Survivor reveals its low-power requested configuration, does your PC run it?

The release of Star Wars Jedi Survivor is approaching! Want to get the sequel to Jedi Fallen Order on PC? Good news, EA reveals the configuration required to run the game. Good news, it is not that greedy.

After disappointing episodes like Battlefront 2too focused online with a rain of microtransactions, EA seems to have finally understood that solitary experiences appeal to Star Wars fans. Jedi Fallen Order from Respawn was a huge critical and commercial success, enough to announce a sequel called Eat Survivor. Want to get it on PC? Here is the requested configuration!

What configuration is required to play Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Jedi Fallen Order was a huge success. Even the interpreter of the protagonist Cal Kestis, Cameron Monaghan, feels ready to reprise his role in a Star Wars film! Eat Survivor East a direct sequel which promises to improve certain aspects of the first opus while adding novelties.

Very nice graphically Star Wars Jedi Survivor necessarily requires a PC with a minimum of power to operate. That’s good, the requested configuration of the title developed by Respawn and published by EA is fully revealed.

Configuration minimale :

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

RAM : 8 Go

CPU specifications: 4 cores / 8 threads

Processor AMD : Ryzen 5 1400

AMD graphics card: Radeon RX 580

Graphics Card Specs: DX12, 8GB VRAM

Disk space: 155 GB

Alternative processor: Intel Core i7-7700

Alternative graphics card: Nvidia GTX 1070

Recommended configuration:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

RAM : 16 Go

CPU specifications: 4 cores / 8 threads

AMD processor: Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD graphics card: RX 6700 XT

Graphics Card Specs: DX12, 8GB VRAM

Stockage : SSD 155 Go

Alternative processor: Intel Core i5 11600K

Alternate graphics card: Nvidia RTX2070

As you can see, Eat Survivor is not that tasty!

What is Star Wars Jedi Survivor about?

The action of Eat Survivor takes place 5 years later Jedi Fallen Order. In addition to having to wear a flamboyant beard, Cal Kestis tries to survive against the galactic Empire which is taking over. The survivor of Order 66 will face several enemies including Pau’an, an Imperial Senator on Coruscant. A planet well known to Star Wars fans!

Star Wars Jedi Survivor releases April 28 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.