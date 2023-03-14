By 2023, it is expected that there will be an increase in the value of the AI ​​market of 165 billion dollars.

Microsoft laid off its entire ethics and society team within the artificial intelligence organization.

The ethics and society team reached its largest size in 2020, when it had approximately 30 employees, including engineers, designers and philosophers.

Microsoft has made a controversial decision, since it has fired the workers responsible for the IA y ChatGPT they were ethical. The “ethics and society” team focused on ensuring ethical and responsible development.

Currently, several well-known companies are in a constant struggle to compete for position with the help of new functions, in this case their own chatbot. This after the famous technology company OpenAI surprised the world with the phenomenon of ChatGPT, something practically new and even considered the latest in technology. Microsoft is one of the largest technology companies in the world and currently seeks to be a leader in intelligence artificialsince it recently decided to join with the company of the moment that is OpenAI, with the purpose of integrating ChatGPT directly in your browser Bing, which has been crucial to gain ground.

Bing Chathas the backing of OpenAI to create the chatbot and thus compete with the most famous search engine in the world, Googleand it is that this platform is positioned in the number 1 place, as the most used as a search engine globally, so obviously, this union represents a great challenge that must be faced.

Big companies like Google o Snapchat have decided to deal with this technology and create their own intelligence so as not to be left behind by the high demand shown by users, there was even talk of plans for Elon Musk to create your own artificial intelligence laboratory(IA).

Microsoft lays off AI ethics workers

In January, Microsoft announced the massive dismissal of 10,000 workers from its workforce, which represented 5 percent of its total employees internationally, a decision to bear its costs and recently, anonymous sources told Platformerthe fact of new layoffs, which in this case, is the small team that was dedicated to guaranteeing compliance with Microsoft’s ethics and social responsibility standards in the development of new artificial intelligence (AI) in addition to its applications.

This team grew to 30 people in 2020, until it was reduced to just seven people after a reorganization that took place in October.

layoffs recent. Microsoft still maintains a AI Office Active manager, who is tasked with creating rules and principles to govern the company’s AI initiatives. The company has mentioned that its overall investment in responsible work is increasing despite therecent.

“Microsoft is committed to developing AI products and experiences in a safe and responsible manner, and it does so by investing in the people, processes and partnerships that put this first.” Over the past six years, we’ve increased the number of people on our product teams and within the Office of Responsible AI who, along with all of us at Microsoft, are responsible for ensuring that we put our AI principles into practice. We appreciate the pioneering work the ethics and society team did to help us on our continued journey of responsible AI.” the company said in a statement.

Employees noted that the ethics and society team played a critical role in ensuring that the company’s principles of responsible AI are truly reflected in the design of the products that are shipped. “People would look at the principles that come out of the responsible AI office and say: I don’t know how this applies. “Our job was to show them and create rules in areas where there weren’t any,” said one former employee. These changes will undoubtedly have a significant impact, since from the outset this decision is somewhat scandalous since the dismissal of these workers called into question Microsoft’s commitment to AI ethics; However, as mentioned above, Microsoft supports the “Office of Responsible AI” which regulates artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Now read:

Inflation and other axes around the 20% increase in the minimum wage

“Avisen”: Entrepreneur offers help to Latam startups affected by the SVB

UK companies trial shorter work week and it was a huge success