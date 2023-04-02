Coburg: passers-by report a blood-smeared man in the city center – an open wound on the neck

On Saturday evening at around 10:30 p.m., the Coburg police station was informed of a blood-smeared person in the city center who was begging passers-by for cigarettes.

On site you have the well-known man who only with slippers and a plastic bag in the city center had been, encountered by a patrol. “He had on Neck a gash about 10 centimeters long. He did not want to say to the police officer where the wound came from.

To the treatment of the injury an ambulance was called, which took the man into the Clinic in Coburg have taken. “In the hospital, the man freaked out and destroyed a computer keyboard in the treatment room. Afterward he escaped from the hospital and was able to get through the searching patrols picked up again in Steinweg be, “said the police. Since the man has now indicated to the rescue services, the self-inflicted injury to the neck to have because he “funny voices” in my head heard he was after all admitted to the district hospital been.