Marvel’s Spider-man 2 looks set to be released in September

We haven’t had a release date to go by for the long-awaited action game Marvel’s Spider-man 2, but now it looks like we may have gotten a hint as to when the good spandex hero will be swinging among the house facades again. It is via Twitter that Venom actor Tony Todd answers a fan, straight up and down, that the game will probably be launched in September as the game is expected to kick off its marketing campaign during the month of August. Insomniac Games themselves have not announced anything about this of course, and if Mr. Todd’s information is correct, we can count on Sony executives wanting to have a talk with the actor in the coming days about how sensitive information is presented to the public. However, we hope this is true as we happily see Peter Parker refining the Playstation 5 format during this early autumn.