Pokemon: there is a change for the license

Creatures Inc, one of the main companies controlling the Pokemon franchise, has just gone through a major upheaval with the resignation of its CEO and Executive Vice President.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet still have a bright future ahead of them. The last two Nintendo Switch games will soon benefit from two paid expansions so that fans can extend their adventures in Paldea. However, change is looming for the franchise and it has nothing to do with NFT projects.

A restructuring on the side of Pokemon

The Pokemon license is in the hands of two companies: The Pokemon Company and Creatures Inc. The first mainly deals with the development of the main games, including Scarlet and Violet, and the second of certain spin-offs, of the design of the creatures, of the derivative products but also of the card game. At the head of the two firms, a single man: Tsunekazu Ishihara, whose friendly little head you regularly see during presentations around the license. He eventually steps down as CEO of Creatures Inc, while his right-hand man, Hirokazu Tanaka, is stepping down from his role as executive vice president. They are respectively replaced by Yuji Kitano (Pokemon TGC) et Tomotaka Komura.

Do not panic, however, Tsunekazu Ishihara will retain his status within The Pokemon Company and his right to oversee the license in general. It can be assumed that carrying out his duties in the two companies became more complicated over the years. As for the composer of Metroid and Mother, Hirokazu Tanaka, his situation is more vague. For the moment, it is not known whether or not he occupies a new role within one of the two companies.

Tsunekazu Ishihara

What impact for Pokémon games?

The question that players naturally ask themselves concerns the next productions. The Pokemon Company being the developer of all the main games there won’t be any big upheavals. The question seems more legitimate for the highly anticipated Detective Pikachu 2 concocted by Creatures Inc. L. The game announced in 2019 on Nintendo Switch has been silent for years, but these departures should not directly impact its development either.

However, we have not seen any images of the game nor had any information. However, a developer had hinted that the sequel was at an advanced stage and “ about to go out “. Perhaps we will have news during an upcoming Nintendo Direct? Upcoming events could indeed be rich in announcements. Shigeru Miyamoto has freshly declared that the future Mario game will be announced during one of these showcases.