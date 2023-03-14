PS5 Pro: a release at the end of 2024? The console reveals first details, here is what you need to know

The PS5 Pro is a reality. In any case, this is what new information reveals to us, which also indicates the upcoming launch of a new PS5 equipped with a removable disk drive. Update on the latest rumors in our article!

PS5 Pro or not PS5 Pro? While the editorial staff told you about a total absence of this version, Insider Gaming claims it does exist. Better still, the media is talking about a console ready by the end of 2024. A fairly close date when the PS5 is finally available at its true price at Amazon. Let’s do a check in on the PS5 Pro rumors while another model, without hardware upgrade but with a removable disk drive, is in preparation.

Two new PS5 in preparation including the Pro version?

Insider Gaming reconfirms that a PS5 with a removable disk drive will be released in 2023. This new model will replace the current PS5 in an effort to curb the cost of production and shipping. However, this is not the PS5 Pro expected for the end of 2024 but a replacement for the model in circulation, to sum up.

Now, on to the subject that interests you, namely the PS5 Pro. According to a patent filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the console will get a performance boost for Ray Tracing. This technology allows an improved rendering of shadows and lights.

Basically, the PS5 Pro will offer performance, speeds but above all boosted graphics. For the moment, we will have to wait for new concrete information about him. If you are already thinking about the after, we remind you that the PS6 is in preparation for a release from 2028.

An upcoming announcement during a PlayStation Showcase before E3?

As a reminder, Jeff Grubb revealed last February that Sony will organize a PlayStation Showcase ahead of E3. The opportunity for the manufacturer to lift the veil on its PS5 with removable disk drive or even on its PS5 Pro? There’s also talk of the first concrete images for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 after a short teaser that unveils Venom’s presence.

Regarding the PS5 Pro, in a context of shortage of components and performance that seems to have stabilized since the previous generation, the relevance of its existence questions some. Case to follow.