Nintendo will repair Joy-Con Drift for free, now even after the warranty period



The Nintendo Switch has been on the road to success since it was launched, but a hardware error is causing many users to falter: the Joy-Con drift. Nintendo has now significantly expanded its repair program for Europe – beyond the warranty.





When the first reports of Jay-Con issues surfaced shortly after the Switch’s launch in 2017, Nintendo was still struggling to admit guilt and only wanted to admit rare “variation in the manufacturing process”. Years later, the repair program, originally limited to the USA, is available in significantly more countries and the group officially speaks of “responsiveness syndrome or drifting”, which can plague the Switch’s input devices. Now the possibilities for free repairs for affected customers in the EU are once again being significantly expanded.

How Nintendolife has discovered, among other things, the German support page underwent an update a few days ago, which also adds new text passages – these adjustments bring the company’s policies in line with various other regions, including North America, Latin America and France. In addition to the Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite is also covered by the new guidelines.

Infographic PS4 and Switch dominate: Xbox far behind in Germany

The most important section of text for users with drift problems: “Until further notice, Nintendo will not charge any fees for correcting the responsiveness syndrome in the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom and Switzerland”. This is followed by another sentence that clearly expands the repair options: “This also applies if the responsiveness syndrome is caused by wear and tear, and even if Nintendo’s 24-month manufacturer’s warranty has already expired”.

But also limitations

Last but not least, Nintendo also defines some scenarios under which the repair of the Joy-Cons can be rejected. This includes damage caused by “accessories or other items” not manufactured by Nintendo. Opening, modification, and repairs performed by “a person or company other than Nintendo or Nintendo-authorized partners” may also result in a refusal. Also problematic: if the serial number of the controller “has been altered, made illegible or removed”.

Summary Nintendo extends Europe’s Joy-Con Drift repair program beyond warranty.

Joy-Con drift officially recognized as “Responsiveness Syndrome”.

Free repair even after the 24-month warranty has expired.

Refusal possible in case of modification, opening or repair by unauthorized persons.

See also: