End of thermal in 2035: for Macron, there is “no disagreement” with Germany

While Germany would question the objective of ending sales of new thermal cars for 2035, Emmanuel Macron wanted to clarify things during the European Council. Synthetic fuels remain an option to decarbonize the automobile, just like electric ones.

A zero emission objective, whatever the technology. Emmanuel Macron returned this Friday March 24 to the objective of ending sales of new thermal cars for 2035 in Europe, an objective that Germany would call into question with the track of “e-fuels”, synthetic fuels, for maintain an automobile offer with internal combustion engines which would therefore use this CO2-neutral fuel.

“Technological neutrality”

“We had a very good discussion this morning with the Chancellor, which allowed us to come back to the elements of technological neutrality. (…) I think we will find an agreement, we are in the process of finding it on the hydrogen as on the other subjects to maintain technological neutrality and allow, what I believe is an objective shared by all, which is to decarbonize our economy. And by decarbonizing it, to be able to meet our climate objectives and to maintain both competitiveness and sovereignty: nuclear and renewables allow it. The use of all that is coal or gas does not allow it”, explained the French president during a press conference organized at the European Council.

A “technological neutrality” which is often put forward by the boss of Stellantis Carlos Tavares, who often criticizes Europe for this decision of zero emissions for 2035, but with only one technological option available in the short term, 100% electric on battery.

“We have found a path and an agreement and we will be able to move forward in the coming days and weeks in this direction”, continued Emmanuel Macron, as the automotive sector feared a reversal, while massive investments are underway to electrify production. European car.

Zero emissions remains the common goal

The opportunity also for Emmanuel Macron to return to synthetic fuels, which would be the preferred track in Germany as an alternative to electric:

“I’m going to be clear about the famous e-fuels, there is no German request to question the agreement we have for 2035 (the end of the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines, editor’s note), there is simply a desire, here too within the framework of this agreement, to be able to preserve e-fuels, as was also in our declaration made a year ago.

“On this, the Chancellor was very clear on the fact that it does not call into question the 2035 objective of having vehicles without CO2 emissions, that is our objective so we are sticking to it”, added Emmanuel Macron, before concluding:

“There is no disagreement on this subject between us and there is a desire to move forward, above all to support our manufacturers in this very ambitious transition, which is important for the climate, but which is very demanding for our industries and for all workers in this sector, so we must support them with investments and stability.”

The French president notably insisted on the fact that there was no need to reopen the trilogue, the vote by the Parliament, the Council and the European Commission, following the German veto at the beginning of March.