Resident Evil 4 Remake sets a new franchise record on Steam

Just released and already broke the first record. Resident Evil 4 Remake has already reached the highest number of concurrent players in the series so far.

This remake is drawing fans en masse to the screens

Currently, i.e. at the time the article was created, 139,422 players were playing Resident Evil 4 Remake and wearing Leon’s chic jacket through the gloomy world. Resident Evil Village only managed to attract 106,631 at a time – and that’s despite Lady Dimitrescu! – while third place goes to Resident Evil 2. At peak times, 74,227 players gathered here to gamble.

Here we have a list from Steamdb with all Resident Evil games and their highest scores for you:



A whole list of Resi games. And this remake has the edge when it comes to player counts.

“Old love, newly warmed up? Or is it a young jumper?” Martin asked himself in his test of the newly launched game. In the end he gave Resident Evil 4 Remake 9 out of 10 points and a clear “Outstanding”. He was particularly enthusiastic about the great technical implementation, the good gunplay, the perfect balance of powerful fights and exciting exploration and the many small changes that occasionally surprise even old hands.



