Volkswagen recalls more than 140,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross cars

Volkswagen of America announced a recall from over 143,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles this Tuesday (4) due to failures in passenger occupant detection systems in the United States.
A press release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that the recall affects 143,053 vehicles. According to the manufacturer, the wiring may be Defect in the Passenger Occupant Detection Systems (PODS) of some vehicles. This could result in the front passenger airbag being deactivated even when a passenger is in the seat.
“Until the free recall repair is developed and completed, owners must not allow anyone to sit in the front passenger seat,” says Volkswagen. “Volkswagen is currently developing a solution and will notify affected owners as soon as a fix is available.”
The recall affects select 2018-2021 Atlas and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles. need to visit this site and enter your 17-character Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). In Brazil, models can cost from R$ 184,000 to R$ 230,000.
Among other official announcements from the car brand, Volkswagen recently announced an affordable electric vehicle for 2025, expected to cost less than $27,000.