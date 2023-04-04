Volkswagen recalls more than 140,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross cars

Volkswagen of America announced a recall from over 143,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles this Tuesday (4) due to failures in passenger occupant detection systems in the United States.

A press release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that the recall affects 143,053 vehicles. According to the manufacturer, the wiring may be Defect in the Passenger Occupant Detection Systems (PODS) of some vehicles. This could result in the front passenger airbag being deactivated even when a passenger is in the seat.